trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638265
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Union Minister of Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, met Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi on July 21 and reaffirmed its commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ program.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon2:23
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
play icon2:54
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
play icon4:32
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
play icon2:52
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
play icon4:30
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon2:23
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
play icon2:54
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
play icon4:32
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
play icon2:52
Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
play icon4:30
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested