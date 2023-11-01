trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682997
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Unique story of mother-daughter struggle

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Showing courage and hard work just like her mother, 12 year old Keya has also become a writer and the first book written by her has become a best seller. Keya may be young but seeing her mother's struggle at this young age, she expresses immense love for her. For the treatment of Keya, her mother also takes help of crowd funding along with business.
Follow Us

All Videos

Arson and demonstrations in many cities of Maharashtra
Play Icon34:48
Arson and demonstrations in many cities of Maharashtra
3 days, 3 'target' killings in Kashmir..
Play Icon23:37
3 days, 3 'target' killings in Kashmir..
'Israel-Hamas' effect in elections?
Play Icon44:51
'Israel-Hamas' effect in elections?
World Cup 2023: After Naveen-ul-Haq, This England Pacer Has Announced His Retirement
Play Icon2:0
World Cup 2023: After Naveen-ul-Haq, This England Pacer Has Announced His Retirement
Delhi Breaking: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement - If you put him in jail, the government will run from jail only.
Play Icon6:46
Delhi Breaking: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement - If you put him in jail, the government will run from jail only.

Trending Videos

Arson and demonstrations in many cities of Maharashtra
play icon34:48
Arson and demonstrations in many cities of Maharashtra
3 days, 3 'target' killings in Kashmir..
play icon23:37
3 days, 3 'target' killings in Kashmir..
'Israel-Hamas' effect in elections?
play icon44:51
'Israel-Hamas' effect in elections?
World Cup 2023: After Naveen-ul-Haq, This England Pacer Has Announced His Retirement
play icon2:0
World Cup 2023: After Naveen-ul-Haq, This England Pacer Has Announced His Retirement
Delhi Breaking: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement - If you put him in jail, the government will run from jail only.
play icon6:46
Delhi Breaking: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement - If you put him in jail, the government will run from jail only.
dancing on my wheels,dancing on my wheels book,DNA Video,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,