Unknown person discloses death conspiracy to Atiq even before his murder

| Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

There has been a big disclosure regarding the Atiq-Ashraf murder case. An unknown person had met Atiq before the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. This unknown person had informed Atiq about the murder. Know in detail in this report who was that unknown person.