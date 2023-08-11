videoDetails

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24

| Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

UP Assembly Session: UP Assembly CM Yogi Adityanath said that a double engine government will be formed again in 24. At the same time, while besieging the SP government on PM Awas Yojana, he said that earlier the cadre of SP used to decide to whom to give accommodation. Houses were given to our own people only. Earlier today, on the last day of the monsoon session of the Vidhansabha, Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav has made a barrage of allegations against the Yogi government during the discussion in the Vidhansabha. Akhilesh raised the issue of water logging in roads and potholes and even bulls roaming free. Said that hatred is the identity of the government.