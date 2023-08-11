trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647637
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
UP Assembly Session: UP Assembly CM Yogi Adityanath said that a double engine government will be formed again in 24. At the same time, while besieging the SP government on PM Awas Yojana, he said that earlier the cadre of SP used to decide to whom to give accommodation. Houses were given to our own people only. Earlier today, on the last day of the monsoon session of the Vidhansabha, Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav has made a barrage of allegations against the Yogi government during the discussion in the Vidhansabha. Akhilesh raised the issue of water logging in roads and potholes and even bulls roaming free. Said that hatred is the identity of the government.

All Videos

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
play icon5:3
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
play icon2:11
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon

Trending Videos

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
play icon5:3
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
play icon2:11
Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon
up vidhansabha session,Yogi Adityanath,yogi on akhilesh yadav,yogi attack,sand politics,UP news,up vidhan sabha live,up monsoon session,Yogi Adityanath,Akhilesh Yadav,Lucknow News,lucknow today news,lucknow news today,lucknow sp,lucknow akhilesh yadav,today is second day,up assembly session,sp may create ruckus,regarding inflation and floods,up assembly monsoon session 2023 live uttar prades,Lucknow News in Hindi,latest lucknow news in hindi,Lucknow Hindi Samachar यूपी न्‍यूज,यूपी विधानसभा लाइव,यूपी मॉनसून सत्र,योगी आदित्‍यनाथ,अखिलेश यादव,