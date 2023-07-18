trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636903
UP ATS investigated Seema Haider for 6 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
After UP ATS, now the special team of IB has started to find out how Seema Haider entered India through Nepal. Many questions arise before the security agencies. ATS interrogation of Seema Haider is over The interrogation of Pakistani Seema Haider went on for about 6 hours. There can be many sensational revelations related to the border in the coming days.
