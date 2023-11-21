trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690618
UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
A huge revelation has come to light in the investigation of UP ATS. This revelation has been made regarding the Aligarh module of ISIS. Actually the plan has been decoded in the inquiry of UP ATS. Let us tell you that this information was received from Wajihuddin during his interrogation. Know the complete news in detail in this report.
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Play Icon4:4
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
Play Icon11:53
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
PM Modi Comforts Mohammed Shami With Hug; Indian Pacer Thanks Supporters For Their
Play Icon2:24
PM Modi Comforts Mohammed Shami With Hug; Indian Pacer Thanks Supporters For Their "Support"
Hezbollah Launches 25 Missiles And 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Causing Alarm In US | Israel-Hamas War
Play Icon3:19
Hezbollah Launches 25 Missiles And 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Causing Alarm In US | Israel-Hamas War
Silkyara Tunnel Collapse: A 6-Inch-Wide Pipe Reaches Trapped Workers; Rescue To Be Carried Out
Play Icon4:14
Silkyara Tunnel Collapse: A 6-Inch-Wide Pipe Reaches Trapped Workers; Rescue To Be Carried Out "With Full Force"

