UP Cabinet might face expansion in next three days

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, UP Cabinet might face expansion in next three days. As per latest reports Two RLD MLAs can be made ministers in Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. To know more about the same watch this report.

