UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Gorakhpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi reached Gorakhpur. Yogi warned the criminals that goons, chaotic elements and mafia are not well here. This is the new Uttar Pradesh. Here the government treats the mafia according to the law