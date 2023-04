videoDetails

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulates STF team

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

For the first time in 40 years, any action has been taken against Atiq Ahmed's family. After which the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya said that I congratulate the STF team. After this, he has used strong words for the criminals.