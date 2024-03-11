NewsVideos
UP Ghazipur Bus Accident: High tension wire falls on bus

Sonam|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
A case of a horrific road accident has come to light from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. A high tension wire fell on a bus carrying wedding procession from Mau in Mardah police station area. At least 7 people have died in this accident.

