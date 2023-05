videoDetails

UP Nikay Chunav: CM Yogi will campaign in Prayagraj, Keshav Prasad Maurya will also be present

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

CM Yogi will campaign in Prayagraj tomorrow regarding the civic elections. CM Yogi will hold a public meeting at Leader Road ground tomorrow at 10 am, while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will also be present with him. CM Yogi will campaign for mayor candidate Ganesh Kesarwani and other candidates.