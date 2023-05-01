videoDetails

UP Nikay Chunav: Mafia rule over, CM Yogi Adityanath will go to Prayagraj, strict security arrangements

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

will be CM Yogi's first visit to Prayagraj after Atiq Ahmed's murder. CM Yogi will hold public meeting at 10 am