trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727595
NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP State Minister arrives to meet family of Blue Sapphire Mall Accident's Victim

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Follow Us
Blue Sapphire Mall Accident Update: Recently, railing fell at two persons in Greater Noida's Blue Sapphire Mall. In this case, UP Minister of State Vikas Gupta came to meet victim's family. In this case, compensation amount has also been announced for families of victims.

All Videos

UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
Play Icon10:47
UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism
Play Icon01:47
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism
OP Rajbhar Issues statement ahead of Yogi Cabinet Expansion
Play Icon02:23
OP Rajbhar Issues statement ahead of Yogi Cabinet Expansion
Tejashwi Yadav Responds To A Raja's 'Jai Shri Ram' Remark: Clarifies Stand
Play Icon00:31
Tejashwi Yadav Responds To A Raja's 'Jai Shri Ram' Remark: Clarifies Stand
Sanjay Nishad makes huge remark on UP Cabinet Expansion
Play Icon02:04
Sanjay Nishad makes huge remark on UP Cabinet Expansion

Trending Videos

UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
play icon10:47
UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Renuka Mishra
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism
play icon1:47
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacks Opposition over Familism
OP Rajbhar Issues statement ahead of Yogi Cabinet Expansion
play icon2:23
OP Rajbhar Issues statement ahead of Yogi Cabinet Expansion
Tejashwi Yadav Responds To A Raja's 'Jai Shri Ram' Remark: Clarifies Stand
play icon0:31
Tejashwi Yadav Responds To A Raja's 'Jai Shri Ram' Remark: Clarifies Stand
Sanjay Nishad makes huge remark on UP Cabinet Expansion
play icon2:4
Sanjay Nishad makes huge remark on UP Cabinet Expansion