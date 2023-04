videoDetails

UP STF Chief Amitabh Yash's big claim, will arrest Shaista Parveen soon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

UP Police's ADG and STF Chief Amitabh Yash has made a big claim. Amitabh Yash said 'Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen will soon be in police custody'.