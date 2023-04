videoDetails

UP STF to interrogate Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf in Umesh Pal Murder Case

| Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

UP STF team will interrogate mafia Atiq Ahmed today in Umesh Pal murder case. He will be questioned about arms smuggling from Pakistan. Along with this, there will also be an inquiry regarding Atiq Ahmed's ISI connection and Lashkar relations. Learn in detail in this report what can happen in the inquiry.