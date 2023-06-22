NewsVideos
Uproar in Delhi's Mandawali, BJP workers oppose removal of railing of temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
BJP workers have created ruckus in Delhi's Mandawali. BJP workers stopped the team that went to remove the encroachment near the temple. After this, BJP workers demonstrated against the Delhi government. Heavy security force is deployed on the spot.

