Uproar over France in Pakistan now! Ban on Pakistan before Modi's visit?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
France Violence: After the death of a 17-year-old teenager in a police shootout, France has been burning in the fire of riots for the past several days. Till now thousands of rioters have been arrested. But the fire is not taking the name of extinguishing. In the midst of all this, the problems of Pakistan have also increased. A news is going on about France, according to which some Pakistani journalists have claimed that the entry of Pakistani citizens is closed amidst the riots.
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
Rahul Gandhi has not got any relief from Gujarat High Court
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
DNA: Beware of 'misleading' advertising, marketing is increasing the trend of unhealthy food among children
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: You are silencing women on National TV, said Spokesperson of the Muslim National Forum
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: You are silencing women on National TV, said Spokesperson of the Muslim National Forum
Baat Pate Ki: Cloudburst in Dharchula, 200 people trapped, 'outcry' all around
Baat Pate Ki: Cloudburst in Dharchula, 200 people trapped, 'outcry' all around
Deshhit: Seeing the pictures of Chandrayaan 3, 'electricity fell' on Pakistan, people are cursing the government
Deshhit: Seeing the pictures of Chandrayaan 3, 'electricity fell' on Pakistan, people are cursing the government
