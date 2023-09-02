trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656720
Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
In Jalna, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil started a fast along with the people to get reservation for the Maratha community. Although the agitators set buses on fire due to the agitation, keeping this in mind the bus service there has been stopped for 1 day. Police got orders to lathi charge the agitators, police say that the agitators also pelted stones at them.
