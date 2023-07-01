trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629449
Uproar over teacher recruitment in Bihar, police lathicharged protesters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Police lathicharged teacher candidates in Bihar's Patna. There has been a protest against corruption in teacher recruitment. During this, slogans were raised against Nitish Kumar.
