UPSC CSE 2023 Topper Aditya Srivastava Earns Acclaim: 'Hats Off, Sethji' Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 on Tuesday, revealing Lucknow native Aditya Srivastava as the first-ranked candidate. With a degree in engineering from IIT Kanpur, Srivastava's achievement garnered attention, with a viral video capturing the moment. Following him closely were Animesh Pradhan in second place and Donuru Ananya Reddy in third.

Esha Gupta's Mesmerizing Smile Steals The Spotlight In Latest Appearance
Shah Rukh Khan's Royal Visit: King Khan Shines At Eden Gardens - Video Goes Viral
Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter: 29 Naxalites killed in Kanker encounter
Watch Top 100 News Of the Day April 17 2024
Daily Rashifal: Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 17th April 2024
