Urfi Javed Stands In Support Of Elvish Yadav - Here's What She Said

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Social media sensation Urfi Javed is making headlines again, this time for sporting a green jumpsuit. When asked about her team preference, she named Elvish Yadav's team. Check out the video for more details.

Lucknow Viral Video: Wife Beats Husband With Shoes Outside Family Court
Delhi Viral Video: Bull Barges Into Mobile Repair Shop In Sangam Vihar, Sparks Online Debate
Viral Bengaluru Video: Man Records His Furry Friend's First Rain Experience - You Will Love Their Bond
Ananya Pandey's Airport Look Goes Viral: Casual Outfit, No Makeup - Watch
Sonam Bajwa: Stunning Photoshoot Leaves Fans Speechless - Watch
