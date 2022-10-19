NewsVideos

US anticipates sustained action against terrorist groups from Pakistan

|Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
After US President Joe Biden called Pakistan "one of the most dangerous nations in the world," America reaffirmed that it anticipates Pakistan to take consistent action against terrorist organisations. In a media briefing on October 18, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel stated to reporters, "We expect Pakistan to take consistent action against all extremist and terrorist groups as part of a solid counterterrorism partnership. And we anticipate the coordinated measures to neutralise all regional and international terrorist threats."

