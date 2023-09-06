trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658891
US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic Beats Taylor Fritz, Breaks Roger Federer's Grand Slam Record

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
On a hot Tuesday at the US Open, Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to go to a record-tying 47th Grand Slam semifinal, while local favorite Coco Gauff maintained her chances of winning her maiden major championship.
