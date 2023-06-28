NewsVideos
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The Pushkar Singh Dhami government of Uttarakhand has gone one step further in the direction of enacting a law on UCC. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly advocated Uniform Civil Code in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) program organized in Bhopal on Tuesday, alleging that Muslims are being instigated on this sensitive issue. After which Uniform Civil Code ie. The discussion of bringing UCC has intensified once again.

