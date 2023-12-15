trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699137
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand receives heavy snowfall, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Follow Us
Uttarakhand receives first snowfall of the season. Snowfall took place at several locations of Uttarakhand.After snowfall, a beautiful sight has been seen in Chamoli. Know in detail in this report the situation is after snowfall and watch beautiful view from the valleys of Uttarakhand.

All Videos

Delhi Police achieves huge success in Parliament Security Breach Case
Play Icon3:25
Delhi Police achieves huge success in Parliament Security Breach Case
PM Modi-Amit Shah will attend oath ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma
Play Icon1:37
PM Modi-Amit Shah will attend oath ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi
Play Icon9:17
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Kharmas?
Play Icon5:58
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Kharmas?
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th December 2023
Play Icon6:0
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th December 2023

Trending Videos

Delhi Police achieves huge success in Parliament Security Breach Case
play icon3:25
Delhi Police achieves huge success in Parliament Security Breach Case
PM Modi-Amit Shah will attend oath ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma
play icon1:37
PM Modi-Amit Shah will attend oath ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi
play icon9:17
Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha arrested in Delhi
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Kharmas?
play icon5:58
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin what is the glory of Kharmas?
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th December 2023
play icon6:0
Know today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 15th December 2023
uttarakhand snowfall 2023,snowfall,Chamoli,snowfall in chamoli,chamoli snowfall,chamoli snowfall video,heavy snowfall,2023 snowfall in chamoli,Snowfall in Uttarakhand,chamoli snowfall news,Uttarakhand snowfall,2023 snowfall,chamoli news,snowfall in chamoli video,first snowfall in chamoli,heavy snowfall in chamoli,fresh snowfall in chamoli,chamoli snowfall uttarakhand,uttarakhand chamoli snowfall,Kedarnath snowfall,auli snowfall,snowfall uttarakhand chamoli,