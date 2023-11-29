trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693265
Uttarakhand Tunnel Workers Rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: There is great news in the rescue operation of workers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi in 17 days. In Uttarakhand, 41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel since November 12 were successfully rescued.
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: CM Pushkar Dhami lauds rescue operation
Play Icon24:41
Uttarkashi Tunnel News: CM Pushkar Dhami lauds rescue operation
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue 41 Trapped Workers Successfully Rescued
Play Icon2:32
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue 41 Trapped Workers Successfully Rescued
Pakistan Demolished The 'Sharda Peeth' In PoK To Set Up Coffee Shop For Soldiers | Zee News English
Play Icon3:23
Pakistan Demolished The 'Sharda Peeth' In PoK To Set Up Coffee Shop For Soldiers | Zee News English
Gigi Hadid Incites Outrage On Social Media By Alleging Israel Of
Play Icon1:26
Gigi Hadid Incites Outrage On Social Media By Alleging Israel Of "Organ Harvesting"
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 'Workers will come out like this..' says Sudhanshu Trivedi
Play Icon8:44
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 'Workers will come out like this..' says Sudhanshu Trivedi

