Uttarkashi News: All 41 workers pulled out from tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were successfully rescued. Apart from Arnold Dix and Gabbar Singh, there were many such characters along with many agencies involved in this impossible operation to rescue the laborers trapped in the tunnel in Uttarakhand, without whose contribution this rescue would not have been completed.
