trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692343
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi: Plasma cutter reaches tunnel site, rescue will begin

|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 laborers are still holding their breath in the Silkyara Tunnel accident under construction in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. After the blade of the auger machine broke, plasma cutters brought from Hyderabad have now reached the site. Let us tell you that rescue operation is going on day and night to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel. It has been 15 days since the rescue operation. The auger machine broke down. It is being told that now work will be done on Plan B
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan break record in voting,74.13 pc voter turnout recorded
Play Icon1:20
Rajasthan break record in voting,74.13 pc voter turnout recorded
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whats right time of perfoms puja of dev diwali right time?
Play Icon5:5
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whats right time of perfoms puja of dev diwali right time?
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th November 2023
Play Icon5:57
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th November 2023
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 26th November 2023
Play Icon11:58
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 26th November 2023
PM Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
Play Icon38:27
PM Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet

Trending Videos

Rajasthan break record in voting,74.13 pc voter turnout recorded
play icon1:20
Rajasthan break record in voting,74.13 pc voter turnout recorded
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whats right time of perfoms puja of dev diwali right time?
play icon5:5
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whats right time of perfoms puja of dev diwali right time?
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th November 2023
play icon5:57
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 26th November 2023
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 26th November 2023
play icon11:58
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 26th November 2023
PM Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
play icon38:27
PM Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news today,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,Plan B,plasma machine,auger machine fail,rescue update,Uttrakhand,Tunnel collapse,