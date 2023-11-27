videoDetails

Uttarkashi: Rat miners entering the tunnel will save the lives of laborers in this way

| Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: It has been 16 days since the rescue operation of laborers in Uttarkashi. Now to bring them back safely, rat miners along with the army and rescue team have also entered inside the tunnel. It may take time till 30th November to complete this campaign of Rat Miners. Earlier news came that The team of rat miners has reached the tunnel to do manual drilling..Now manual drilling is going to start soon. This team will take out the laborers from the tunnel for manual digging. Before this, PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra reached the tunnel site. Let us tell you that the Prime Minister's office is keeping an eye on the ongoing rescue operation in Silkyara Tunnel...many agencies and their officials are already present there.