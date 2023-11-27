trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692833
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi: Rat miners entering the tunnel will save the lives of laborers in this way

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: It has been 16 days since the rescue operation of laborers in Uttarkashi. Now to bring them back safely, rat miners along with the army and rescue team have also entered inside the tunnel. It may take time till 30th November to complete this campaign of Rat Miners. Earlier news came that The team of rat miners has reached the tunnel to do manual drilling..Now manual drilling is going to start soon. This team will take out the laborers from the tunnel for manual digging. Before this, PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra reached the tunnel site. Let us tell you that the Prime Minister's office is keeping an eye on the ongoing rescue operation in Silkyara Tunnel...many agencies and their officials are already present there.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat Miners To Begin Manual Drilling
Play Icon7:53
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat Miners To Begin Manual Drilling
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
Play Icon6:37
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy
Play Icon4:44
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy
Telangana Election 2023: Congress MLAs are for sale, says PM Modi
Play Icon1:23
Telangana Election 2023: Congress MLAs are for sale, says PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal launches Tirtha Darshan scheme in Punjab
Play Icon2:15
Arvind Kejriwal launches Tirtha Darshan scheme in Punjab

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat Miners To Begin Manual Drilling
play icon7:53
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat Miners To Begin Manual Drilling
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
play icon6:37
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy
play icon4:44
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy
Telangana Election 2023: Congress MLAs are for sale, says PM Modi
play icon1:23
Telangana Election 2023: Congress MLAs are for sale, says PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal launches Tirtha Darshan scheme in Punjab
play icon2:15
Arvind Kejriwal launches Tirtha Darshan scheme in Punjab
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Updates,Rat miners in Tunnel,How rat miners save lifes of labours,Uttarkashi,Figure like Mahadev,Mahadev in Tunnel,tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,silkyara tunnel collapse,Uttarakhand,Uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel,uttarakhand tunnel rescue latest news,uttarakhand tunnel collaspe video,Tunnel collapse,Trending,breaking,UP,