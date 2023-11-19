trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689878
Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
41 laborers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel could not be taken out even on the eighth day. Due to the danger of vibration and debris falling in the tunnel during the rescue, drilling with the auger machine has been stopped. Now preparations are underway for drilling from the top and sides of the tunnel. Meanwhile, another auger machine has been ordered from Indore as backup.
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
Play Icon1:43
Prayers offered in Mahakal Temple for Team India Win
Know about drone show for World Cup Match
Play Icon3:22
Know about drone show for World Cup Match
Know what special preparations have been made for IND Vs AUS WC
Play Icon8:3
Know what special preparations have been made for IND Vs AUS WC
People offer prayers for India's win against Australia
Play Icon1:13
People offer prayers for India's win against Australia
World Cup Final Match to be played between India and Australia
Play Icon5:1
World Cup Final Match to be played between India and Australia

