Uttarkashi Rescue Operation still underway even after 50 hours

|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Around 40 Labourers got trapped under debris in Uttarkashi Tunnel Accident. 50 hours have passed, but labourers are still not fully evacuated from Tunnel. Know latest update on the same.
