Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
The first visuals of workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi surfaced on Tuesday morning. The major development comes a day after rescuers pushed a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel, a breakthrough that would help them supply larger quantities of food to the 41 workers trapped inside for nine days.
