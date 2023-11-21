trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690836
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Heartbreaking visuals of trapped workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Today is the 10th day of rescue of Uttarkashi Silkyara Tunnel accident. Meanwhile, today the first video of 41 laborers from inside the tunnel has surfaced. Helmets with torches are also fitted on the heads of all the workers.
