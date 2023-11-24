trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691659
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation put on hold

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Today is the 13th day of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation. It is being speculated that very soon 41 workers will be out of the tunnel. Meanwhile, there have been reports according to which there is a technical fault in the auger machine, due to which rescue has been put on hold. As per reports, rescue will resume again soon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 24th November 2023
Play Icon11:8
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 24th November 2023
3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
Play Icon27:1
3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
Play Icon8:48
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
Play Icon36:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
Play Icon30:45
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 24th November 2023
play icon11:8
Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 24th November 2023
3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
play icon27:1
3,000 apply for post of priests at Ram temple
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
play icon8:48
EC issues show cause notice to Rahul
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
play icon36:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Drilling halted again
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
play icon30:45
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 41 workers will come out of the tunnel soon
Rescue Operation put on hold,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,Uttarakhand Tunnel Crash,auger machine,rescue operation is in final stages,drilling operation stopped,Pushkar Singh Dhami,uttarkashi rescue update,41 workers,,