trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691549
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Big trouble in rescue of workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Today is the 12th day of rescue operation in Uttarkashi. Drilling work continues through machine. Now only 10 meters more drilling is left to reach the workers.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Lashkar's top commander Qari Killed
Play Icon5:7
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Lashkar's top commander Qari Killed
Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
Play Icon4:21
Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
Play Icon3:3
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
Play Icon1:41
"Rs 1 Crore Fine on Every Product If...": The Supreme Court cautions Patanjali | Zee News English
Play Icon0:37
"A game changer…" Latvian Minister As India Announces Opening Of Embassy In Latvia

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Lashkar's top commander Qari Killed
play icon5:7
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Lashkar's top commander Qari Killed
Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
play icon4:21
Two Terrorists Killed in Rajouri Encounter
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
play icon3:3
PM Modi participate in the Sant Mirabai Janmotsav
play icon1:41
"Rs 1 Crore Fine on Every Product If...": The Supreme Court cautions Patanjali | Zee News English
play icon0:37
"A game changer…" Latvian Minister As India Announces Opening Of Embassy In Latvia
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,tunnel rescue mein kitna time lagega,majdoor kab niklenge,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation live,Breaking News,Top news,Hindi News,Zee News,Trending,Uttarakhand news,Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update,uttarkashi tunnel news today live,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi news live today,silkyara tunnel collapse,uttarkashi majdur video,uttarkashi majdur news,khabar,