Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Statement of Uttarakhand CM Pushakar Singh Dhami on the tunnel accident.

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Uttarakhand CM Pushakar Singh Dhami's statement has come on the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi. CM Dhami said that auger machine has been sent to the tunnel. Efforts are on to rescue the workers. Let us tell you that after the accident On the fifth day, Union Minister VK Singh has come to inspect the tunnel accident
