Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 'Workers will come out like this..' says Sudhanshu Trivedi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The whole country is keeping an eye on Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. 41 laborers are trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel here for 16 days. Today Australia's tunnel expert Professor Arnold Dix was also seen worshiping Baba Boukhnag outside the Silkyara Tunnel. In the debate of Taal Thok Ke, Sudhanshu mentioned PMO amidst the rescue.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Trapped workers will come out soon
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Workers trapped in tunnel just 2 meters from rescue team
"Emotive Experience ..Struck By Beauty": Dev Diwali Festival Captivate Envoys And Delegates In Varanasi
Uttarkashi Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
Kashi Glows With Glory On Dev Diwali, Fireworks Light Up The Sky Of Uttar Pradesh
