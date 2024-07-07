Advertisement
Vandalism at Jammu-Kashmir's Nagrota Hanuman Temple

|Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
There has been a conspiracy to spoil communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir again. After Reasi, now there is news of vandalism in the ancient Hanuman temple in Nagrota. As soon as the information about this incident was received, the police immediately reached the spot and after talking to the people about this incident, registered a case and started investigation and assured the people of strict action against the culprits. BJP has demanded strict action against the culprits.

