Varanasi G20 Summit 2023: Today is the second day of the meeting, PM Modi's special video message

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Varanasi G20 Summit 2023: Today is the second day of the meeting of G20 countries in Varanasi. During this, a special video message of PM Modi will be broadcast. Foreign guests will enjoy handicrafts in Varanasi today. Know what will be the program in this report.

All Videos

Dev Diwali in Kashi, Ganga Darshan of G-20 Delegates from Cruise
3:0
Dev Diwali in Kashi, Ganga Darshan of G-20 Delegates from Cruise
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's statement regarding Asian Games, 'players will be selected soon'
5:45
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's statement regarding Asian Games, 'players will be selected soon'
Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Amritsar, found in broken condition in field
0:41
Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Amritsar, found in broken condition in field
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
1:1
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
1:50
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

