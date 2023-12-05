trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695559
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vasundhara will be the new CM?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
After BJP's victory in Rajasthan, names of many people including former CM Vasundhara Raje are coming in the race to become the Chief Minister. Now it is almost certain that Vasundhara Raje will become the Chief Minister.
Follow Us

All Videos

Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Play Icon1:5
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Play Icon3:10
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
Play Icon9:47
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone
Play Icon7:25
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone
Cyclone Michaung: Michaung will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before 12 noon
Play Icon7:27
Cyclone Michaung: Michaung will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before 12 noon

Trending Videos

Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
play icon1:5
Red alert issued regarding Hurricane Michong
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
play icon3:10
Nitish Kumar will not attend the alliance meeting
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
play icon9:47
Exclusive interview of Acharya Balmukund, who closed the meat shop
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone
play icon7:25
Balmukund Video Viral: Balmukund gave clarification on threatening the officer on phone
Cyclone Michaung: Michaung will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before 12 noon
play icon7:27
Cyclone Michaung: Michaung will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu before 12 noon
Shivraj Singh Chauhan,shivraj singh chauhan news,MP News,Renuka Singh,renuka singh cg,Vasundhara Raje,Rajasthan BJP,Election Result Live,assembly election result live,rajasthan election result 2023,Rajasthan election result,Election result,election news,Ashok Gehlot,BJP,modi ka magic,mp election result 2023,mizoram election 2023 result,chhattisgarh election 2023 result,bjp 2024 plan,baba balaknath rajasthan cm face,Breaking News,