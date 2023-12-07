trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696417
Vasundhara's son Dushyant accused of taking MLAs to resort

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Political turmoil has intensified regarding the post of Chief Minister in Rajasthan. On one hand Vasundhara Raje has gone to Delhi, while on the other hand her son MP Dushyant Singh has been accused of doing resort politics. The statement of Hemraj Meena, father of MLA Lalit Meena has come. MLA Lalit Meena and his father Hemraj Meena have accused Dushyant Singh of barricading the MLAs.
