Vegetable Price Hike: What is price of vegetables in your city?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

Vegetable Price Hike: The clouds are raining in the monsoon. But these raining clouds have also brought inflation. Due to the rain, the price of vegetables is increasing continuously in many states of the country. Its effect is now being felt from the plate to the pocket of the common man. Coriander, which is available for free while buying vegetables, is also being sold at Rs 500 per kg. Tomato is also showing red eyes to the people. Onion is also making people cry due to inflation. The price of vegetables has increased rapidly in the last 2 days. People are also worried that if they do not eat vegetables, there will be a lack of essential nutrients in the body.