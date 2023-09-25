trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666798
“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a new terminal building at Tezu Airport in Arunachal Pradesh. Tezu Airport is a domestic airport located in the city of Tezu which operates via a single runway. The airport is strategically important for India as it is situated very close to the China border. The airport is developed on 212 acres of land and is capable of handling operations of ATR 72 types of aircraft. These developments will boost connectivity and help in the movement of security officials near LAC.
