VHP and Bajrang Dal Hold Massive Protest in Mangaluru over Social Media Post

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Demonstration by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Protests were held on social media posts. Anger also due to the arrest of Hindu activists. Heavy police force deployed to stop the protest. Police have also registered a case against local leader Mohammad Sharif for threatening Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell.