VHP announces to take out Yatra again in Nuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Hindu organization has announced to take out Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra on August 28 in Nuh, Haryana. But the Nuh administration is trying its best to stop it. The administration has not given permission to take out the procession.
ISRO Chief's big announcement after the success of Chandrayaan 3
play icon27:33
ISRO Chief's big announcement after the success of Chandrayaan 3
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Statement of VHP leader Vinod Bansal – Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Nuh on Monday
play icon4:52
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Statement of VHP leader Vinod Bansal – Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Nuh on Monday
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO chief said on naming Shivshakti, 'This is PM's right, there is nothing wrong in it'
play icon2:42
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO chief said on naming Shivshakti, 'This is PM's right, there is nothing wrong in it'
Chandrayaan-3: The name of the landing point 'Shiv Shakti', why the opposition objected? Shiv Shakti Point
play icon2:51
Chandrayaan-3: The name of the landing point 'Shiv Shakti', why the opposition objected? Shiv Shakti Point
Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO is getting data from moon, 2 out of 3 objectives completed. ISRO | pragyan rover
play icon1:31
Chandrayaan 3 Update: ISRO is getting data from moon, 2 out of 3 objectives completed. ISRO | pragyan rover

