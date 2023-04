videoDetails

VHP-BJP workers holds protest in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

A youth was killed in a clash between two communities in a village in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has organized a Chhattisgarh bandh today in protest against this murder. VHP workers created a ruckus.