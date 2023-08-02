videoDetails

VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence

| Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

VHP Protest against Nuh Violence: The fire of violence spread from Nuh and Mewat of Haryana has now spread to many districts. The surveillance of khaki has been increased everywhere. Who is playing with the pride of a country with religious harmony. Why people are being made victims of a bloody conspiracy by inciting religious sentiments. Two people have lost their lives, over 200 people were injured and dozens of vehicles were torched in the violence that broke out after a mob tried to stop a religious procession of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Let us try to find out the reason for this violence. In this connection, VHP will demonstrate across the country today.