VHP to protest worldwide against Nuh Violence

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
VHP Protest against Nuh Violence: The fire of violence spread from Nuh and Mewat of Haryana has now spread to many districts. The surveillance of khaki has been increased everywhere. Who is playing with the pride of a country with religious harmony. Why people are being made victims of a bloody conspiracy by inciting religious sentiments. Two people have lost their lives, over 200 people were injured and dozens of vehicles were torched in the violence that broke out after a mob tried to stop a religious procession of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Let us try to find out the reason for this violence. In this connection, VHP will demonstrate across the country today.

Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
play icon6:34
 Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
play icon3:27
Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Blames VHP Rally Organisers, Promises Action Against Perpetrators
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
play icon7:14
Delhi Service Bill to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
play icon0:39
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: After this LIVE video of Monu Manesar, there was ruckus in Nuh
Social Media posts on Nuh Violence goes viral
play icon1:52
Social Media posts on Nuh Violence goes viral

