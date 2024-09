videoDetails

Victim narrates ordeal in Odisha Army Officer Beating Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, an army jawan and his fiancee were traveling in their car late at night, when 12-13 people in three vehicles started harassing them. The miscreants chased the car and killed the army jawan and his fiancee. He abused and even pushed and pushed his fiancee...on complaining about which the Army jawan reached Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint...but the police refused to register an FIR.