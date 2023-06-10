NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIDEO: Fight on DJ in Barabanki over dance, fiercely stone pelting, lathis and sticks

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
During the dance, there was a dispute between the baraatis of both the parties. Soon, bricks and stones started pelting between the two sides. According to the information, 14 people

All Videos

Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
0:31
Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
0:30
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
7:44
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
11:57
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting
5:11
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting

Trending Videos

0:31
Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
0:30
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
7:44
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
11:57
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
5:11
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting
Barabanki News,barabanki news today,barabanki viral video,Viral video,Breaking News,UP news,Latest News,Hindi News,live news,Top news,News,today news,up news in hindi,News Live,Nonstop News,trending news,world news,today latest news,Top 100 news,Pakistan news,fast news,up news live,Delhi murder news,Uttar Pradesh news,todays news,up news today,mukhtar ansari news update,live hindi news,up today news,Big News Today Live,