Video Of Couple Kissing In Bengaluru Metro Goes Viral; Police Responds

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 07, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
In India, opinions on public displays of love (PDA) are still contentious and views about public behavior by couples are changing. Online discussion was sparked by a recent video that an X user posted, which showed a couple cuddling inside a subway. The user called for action against what they saw to be an increase in PDA, tagging Bengaluru City Police and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. While some contend that PDA violates public protocol and can bring uncomfortable to others, others suggest it shouldn't be a problem in the current world. Various viewpoints have been sparked by the post; some have called for the video author to be arrested for compromising privacy.

